AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Hits $0.0270 on Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 39% against the US dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $246,895.00 and approximately $481.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000458 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

