Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 74,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Allstate by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor acquired 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

Shares of ALL traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,692. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $124.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

