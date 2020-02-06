Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.86. 28,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,486. The company has a market cap of $293.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.77 and a beta of 1.10. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AOSL shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $116,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

