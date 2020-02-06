Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $1,600.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks to $1,600.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the information services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2020 earnings at $10.51 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $12.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $12.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $13.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $49.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $57.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $67.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $78.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $90.82 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,517.30.

GOOGL stock traded up $25.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,471.32. 1,280,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,770. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,500.58. The stock has a market cap of $1,016.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,411.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,283.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 54.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

