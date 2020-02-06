Alphabet’s (GOOG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,535.00 price objective (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,565.10.

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $1,448.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,984,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,024.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,411.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,283.40. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 54.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,658,719 shares of company stock worth $301,386,810 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,039,993,000 after purchasing an additional 131,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Alphabet by 33.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,172,000 after purchasing an additional 113,206 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

