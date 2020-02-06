Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,700.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $1,650.00.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,517.30.

GOOGL stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $1,446.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,917. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,411.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1,283.52. The company has a market cap of $997.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 54.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

