Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21, approximately 218,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 538,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALTM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altus Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Altus Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 740.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 2,883,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 190,327 shares during the period. Richmond Hill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 1,115,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 92,069 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares during the period.
