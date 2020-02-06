Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21, approximately 218,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 538,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALTM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altus Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Altus Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.

In other news, CEO D. Clay Bretches purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 740.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 2,883,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 190,327 shares during the period. Richmond Hill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 1,115,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 92,069 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares during the period.

Altus Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ALTM)

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

