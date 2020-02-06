Alumina (ASX:AWC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.31

Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.31 and traded as low as $2.11. Alumina shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 8,399,432 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is A$2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.98.

In related news, insider Michael Ferraro acquired 183,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.31 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$423,919.65 ($300,652.23).

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

