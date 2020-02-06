Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.8% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 197 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,039.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,876.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,812.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1,015.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,055.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,975 shares of company stock worth $814,109,346 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

