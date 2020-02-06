AMCIL (ASX:AMH) Trading Down 1%

AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH) dropped 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$1.00 ($0.71) and last traded at A$1.00 ($0.71), approximately 215,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.01 ($0.71).

The company has a market capitalization of $277.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.92.

About AMCIL (ASX:AMH)

Amcil Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in growth and value stocks of large cap and small cap companies to create its portfolios. It invests in companies from media, technology, communications, and entertainment sectors.

