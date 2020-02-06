Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.327 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Amdocs has a payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amdocs to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.08. 20,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,303. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.84. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

