Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.44-4.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.189-4.312 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.22 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.44-4.61 EPS.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.07. 1,630,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,744. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.84. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amdocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

