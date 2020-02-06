American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -4.30

Headlines about American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) have been trending extremely negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. American Airlines Group earned a media sentiment score of -4.30 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the airline an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,958,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,585,669. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

