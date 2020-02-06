American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.34. American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $14.91 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,113,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,055.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,212 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,455,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,613,000 after acquiring an additional 768,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,193,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,571,000 after acquiring an additional 667,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

