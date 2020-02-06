American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIG traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 75,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12.

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

