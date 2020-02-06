American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Trading Up 6%

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) shares were up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.14, approximately 932,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 648,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on AOBC shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $546.20 million, a PE ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.50 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,411,000 after buying an additional 36,081 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 24,552 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $2,398,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the third quarter worth about $395,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

