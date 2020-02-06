American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Trading Up 6%

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) shares were up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.14, approximately 932,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 648,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.
Several analysts have issued reports on AOBC shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $546.20 million, a PE ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,411,000 after buying an additional 36,081 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 24,552 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $2,398,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the third quarter worth about $395,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.
About American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC)
American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.
