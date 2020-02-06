American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $17.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. American Superconductor updated its Q4 2019

After-Hours guidance to -0.23 EPS.

Shares of AMSC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,061. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $137.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on American Superconductor in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 10,287 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $78,489.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

