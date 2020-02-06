American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $115.93

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $115.93 and last traded at $115.12, with a volume of 146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.68.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.27.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in American Woodmark by 54.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,894,000 after purchasing an additional 26,594 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 4.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in American Woodmark by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.