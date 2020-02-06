Amgen’s (AMGN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Argus

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Argus in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMGN. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $131.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.77. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.1% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.