Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00.

FOLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen set a $31.00 target price on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.03.

FOLD stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,259,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,405. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 216.02%. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 9,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $86,908.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 938,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,360,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 15,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $133,676.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 378,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 348,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,063. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

