AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Trading Down 1.3%

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) shares traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.11 and last traded at $40.11, 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.65.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of AMS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75.

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

