Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.25.

ASYS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amtech Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amtech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Shares of Amtech Systems stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 92,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,876. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $81.45 million, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Amtech Systems has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $7.96.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. Amtech Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. Amtech Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 7,568.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 434.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.