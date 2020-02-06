Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Lifted by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2,443.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADI opened at $116.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.68 and a 200-day moving average of $113.70. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

