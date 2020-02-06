Analysts Anticipate ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Analysts expect ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) to post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ANCHIANO THERAP/S’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ANCHIANO THERAP/S.

Get ANCHIANO THERAP/S alerts:

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.11).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANCN. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANCN. FMR LLC acquired a new position in ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,868. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANCHIANO THERAP/S (ANCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANCHIANO THERAP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANCHIANO THERAP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.