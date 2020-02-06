Analysts Anticipate Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.13. Myers Industries reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Myers Industries had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $125.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MYE. ValuEngine raised shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Ronald M. Defeo bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,868,000 after buying an additional 70,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Myers Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,066,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after buying an additional 49,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Myers Industries by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 109,730 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Myers Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the second quarter valued at about $2,607,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYE stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.02. 4,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.10. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. The company has a market cap of $588.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

