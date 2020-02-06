Analysts Anticipate Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Perion Network reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Perion Network had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “not rated” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.37. 346,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $207.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 491.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $552,000. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.