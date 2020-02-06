Analysts Anticipate Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Scientific Games reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGMS. TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Scientific Games from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Scientific Games stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.88. 540,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,906. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.15.

In other Scientific Games news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $928,973.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Scientific Games by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,284,000 after purchasing an additional 515,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,265,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,368,000 after purchasing an additional 163,331 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 431,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

