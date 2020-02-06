Analysts Anticipate US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) to announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.53. US Ecology posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

A number of research analysts have commented on ECOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of US Ecology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NASDAQ ECOL traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 194,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,361. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average of $59.50. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $53.37 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 377.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 48,203 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 8.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 483,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,884,000 after purchasing an additional 36,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 128.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 415,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,591,000 after purchasing an additional 233,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 13.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

