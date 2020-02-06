Analysts Expect Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.02. Hancock Whitney reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWC. Raymond James raised shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of HWC stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,638. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $44.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $85,054.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $7,479,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,378,000 after purchasing an additional 158,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at about $4,638,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at about $4,477,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 79,363 shares during the period.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

