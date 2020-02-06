Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cabot Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Cabot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CBT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

NYSE:CBT traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $43.08. The stock had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,669. Cabot has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 35.81%.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 55,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cabot by 119.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 27,747 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot during the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot during the second quarter valued at about $10,887,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 81.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.