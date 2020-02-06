Analysts Offer Predictions for Carter Bank and Trust’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter Bank and Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of Carter Bank and Trust stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. Carter Bank and Trust has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Carter Bank and Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,232,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 285,076.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,140,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 42.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 130,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $7,946,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Carter Bank and Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bank and Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

