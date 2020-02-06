Analysts Set City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Target Price at $79.75

Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHCO shares. ValuEngine raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens started coverage on City in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

In other City news, Director Diane W. Strong-Treister purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,888.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of City in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of City in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in City during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

CHCO stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.64. 62,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,532. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.01. City has a 52-week low of $71.39 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.76.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. City had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that City will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. City’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

