Analyzing Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Amazon.com and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amazon.com 4.13% 21.07% 5.84% Revolve Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Amazon.com and Revolve Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amazon.com 0 3 46 0 2.94 Revolve Group 0 5 9 0 2.64

Amazon.com presently has a consensus price target of $2,332.31, suggesting a potential upside of 13.76%. Revolve Group has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.28%. Given Revolve Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than Amazon.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amazon.com and Revolve Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amazon.com $280.52 billion 3.64 $11.59 billion $23.01 89.10 Revolve Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than Revolve Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.4% of Amazon.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Amazon.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amazon.com beats Revolve Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores. The company also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle e-readers, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, and Echo devices; provides Kindle Direct Publishing, an online service that allows independent authors and publishers to make their books available in the Kindle Store; and develops and produces media content. In addition, it offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products on its Websites, as well as their own branded Websites; and programs that allow authors, musicians, filmmakers, skill and app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, the company provides compute, storage, database, and other AWS services, as well as compute, storage, database offerings, fulfillment, publishing, digital content subscriptions, advertising, and co-branded credit card agreement services. Additionally, it offers Amazon Prime, a membership program, which provides free shipping of various items; access to streaming of movies and TV episodes; and other services. It serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, and content creators. Amazon.com, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Volkswagen AG. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

