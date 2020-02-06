AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AU. ValuEngine lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.79.

Shares of AU opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of -0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 754,271 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after buying an additional 350,187 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,424 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,061 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,378,854 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $309,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,271 shares during the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

