ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,317 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 405,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,409,000 after buying an additional 30,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,834 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,071,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,028,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,071,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ANIP stock traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.20. 4,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,614. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $53.54 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $766.26 million, a P/E ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.