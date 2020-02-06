Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATEX. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Anterix in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Get Anterix alerts:

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $48.59 on Monday. Anterix has a 1 year low of $33.14 and a 1 year high of $51.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 19.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. Anterix had a negative net margin of 951.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anterix will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Anterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Anterix by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Anterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Anterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Anterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.