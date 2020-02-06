Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Shares Gap Up to $5.30

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $5.30. Antero Midstream shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 3,496,637 shares traded.

AM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on Antero Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.80%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 372.73%.

In other news, Director Peter Kagan sold 22,965,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $149,734,649.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $90,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,095,545 shares of company stock valued at $151,028,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $687,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

