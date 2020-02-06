Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) is Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s 8th Largest Position

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,363 shares during the period. AON makes up about 3.2% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in AON were worth $197,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,752,000. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AON. UBS Group increased their price target on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair raised AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.38.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.86. 483,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,523. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $156.09 and a fifty-two week high of $229.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.81.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

