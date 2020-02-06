Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Position Decreased by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. AON makes up about 3.8% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in AON were worth $43,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 22.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AON. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra increased their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair raised shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

NYSE:AON traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.86. The stock had a trading volume of 483,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.81. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $156.09 and a 52 week high of $229.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

