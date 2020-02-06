APIS Reaches Market Cap of $14,740.00 (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, APIS has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. APIS has a market capitalization of $14,740.00 and $165,480.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Bit-Z and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011856 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000568 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000833 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About APIS

APIS (CRYPTO:APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,026,205 tokens. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official . APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

