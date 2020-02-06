Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Boosted by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,055 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 13.8% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apple by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $321.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,406.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.56 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

