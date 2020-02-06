Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

NASDAQ APTX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 154,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,557. The company has a market capitalization of $172.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 1,523.09%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptinyx news, Director Adam Koppel purchased 3,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Norbert G. Riedel purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,617. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,470,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,427,412. Corporate insiders own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 56.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 263,458 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 204.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 72,392 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 39.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

