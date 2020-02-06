Aptiv PLC Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Aptiv in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.94.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $90.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 377.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.