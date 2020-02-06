Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) shares rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.34, approximately 130,095 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 184,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

ARAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aravive from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Aravive Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,662.90. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aravive by 13.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 18,017 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aravive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aravive by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

