ARAW Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $42,447.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Hotbit. During the last week, ARAW has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00038067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $580.13 or 0.05945346 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024215 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00126840 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00038233 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010287 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a token. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

