Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,371,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,405 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $109,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,352. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $306,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $1,612,249 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

NYSE ADM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,834. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.90. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

