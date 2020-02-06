Argentum Silver (CVE:ASL) Shares Down 1.9%

Argentum Silver Corp (CVE:ASL) shares fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, 5,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 17,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock has a market cap of $14.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29.

Argentum Silver Company Profile (CVE:ASL)

Argentum Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. It holds 100% interests in the Coyote and Victoria projects situated in the state of Jalisco; and a 100% interest in Butt Township comprising 10 unpatented mining claims located in Butt Township, Ontario.

