Argus (ARGUS) Trading Down 17% Over Last 7 Days

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded down 24.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Argus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. Argus has a market cap of $894.00 and $4.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Argus has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Argus

Argus (ARGUS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official website is www.argusnetwork.co . Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin

Argus Coin Trading

Argus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

