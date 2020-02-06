Argus Increases Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $55.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Argus to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Sunday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

APO opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 140,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $6,594,857.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 516.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

