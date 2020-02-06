Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.29-1.39 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.29-1.39 EPS.

Shares of ARW traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.00. The company had a trading volume of 33,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,066. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -71.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $86.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.92.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARW. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.88.

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $157,170.00. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $4,836,814.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,738,461.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,225 shares of company stock valued at $6,227,396. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.